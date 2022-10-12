A Glee Docuseries Exploring the Series' Controversies Is Coming to Discovery+

Watch : Heather Morris Reveals Why "Glee" Co-Stars Were Afraid To Speak Up

Get in, Lima losers: Glee is getting the docuseries treatment.

A three-part docuseries detailing the controversies behind the hit Fox musical comedy Glee is coming to Discovery+ and ID, Deadline reported Oct. 12. According to the report, the series will have access to "key cast and crew members," who will share firsthand knowledge of what really happened behind the scenes. Discovery+ and ID most recently took on Armie Hammer and his family's controversies in the House of Hammer docuseries.

According to Deadline, the Glee investigation "will lift the curtain to reveal the highs and lows of the production and the on-set community, and will also feature testimonials of close family and friends with never-heard-before stories."

The series is set to take on some of the biggest scandals that marred the reputation of the show, which ran from 2009 to 2015, including the case of Mark Salling, who played Puck. Salling was arrested in 2016 for possessing images of child sex abuse and plead guilty the following year, before dying by suicide in 2018 while awaiting sentencing.