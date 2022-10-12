A Glee Docuseries Exploring the Series' Controversies Is Coming to Discovery+

Get in, Lima losers: Glee is getting the docuseries treatment.
A three-part docuseries detailing the controversies behind the hit Fox musical comedy Glee is coming to Discovery+ and ID, Deadline reported Oct. 12. According to the report, the series will have access to "key cast and crew members," who will share firsthand knowledge of what really happened behind the scenes. Discovery+ and ID most recently took on Armie Hammer and his family's controversies in the House of Hammer docuseries.
According to Deadline, the Glee investigation "will lift the curtain to reveal the highs and lows of the production and the on-set community, and will also feature testimonials of close family and friends with never-heard-before stories."
The series is set to take on some of the biggest scandals that marred the reputation of the show, which ran from 2009 to 2015, including the case of Mark Salling, who played Puck. Salling was arrested in 2016 for possessing images of child sex abuse and plead guilty the following year, before dying by suicide in 2018 while awaiting sentencing.
The still-untitled show will also tackle the stories of Cory Monteith, who died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2013, and Naya Rivera, who passed away in 2020 on a boating trip. That same year, star Lea Michele was accused of on-set bullying, which the series will also look into.
And clearly not everything resolved between Michele and her costars. While Darren Criss reunited with her while attending the Funny Girl revival, his on-screen husband Chris Colfer begged to differ. While appearing on the Oct. 11 episode of SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show, the actor joked that his day "suddenly got so full" when asked to see the show, and that he wouldn't be going because he instead "can be triggered at home."
Michele previously addressed the bullying claims in a 2022 New York Times feature, saying the "pressure of perfectionism left me with a lot of blind spots."
While the Glee docuseries doesn't yet have a premiere date, you can catch up on all six seasons of Glee on Hulu.