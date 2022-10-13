Watch Exes Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green's Explosive Southern Charm Reunion Fight

Watch : Southern Charm's Leva Teases Hook Ups & Broken Friendships

It looks like the post-breakup pain is still fresh for these reality TV exes.

Southern Charm fans have watched as Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green went through several relationship ups and downs this season before calling it quits in July. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the second part of the show's season eight reunion, things between the two get heated while discussing their past romance.

Unlike Taylor—who told Watch What Happens Live on Aug. 12 that she was ready to get married—Shep enjoyed maintaining his bachelor lifestyle, which ultimately led him to cheat on his girlfriend. But it's what the Bravo star got up to after their breakup that really upset Taylor.

"You f--ked another person in Texas, Shep, like multiple women in Texas," she tearfully tells her ex in the reunion clip, noting that his actions only occurred two months after their split.

And although reunion host Andy Cohen notes that Shep was single at the time, that doesn't make it hurt any less for Taylor, who claims he "f--ked, allegedly, over 300 women."