Hydro Flask Flash Deal: Save 30% On This Reusable Water Bottle With 31,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Hydro Flask Reviews

Absolutely LOVE and totally addicted to my Hydroflask....perhaps mentally, but I feel like I really do drink more water because I am so in love with my Hydroflask! The colors are beautiful, the quality is impeccable and they stand behind their product if ever you should have a problem! Definitely worth the money!

This hydroflask has saved me from the heat, especially when I have to work. Some of my clients homes don't have A/C, but my hydroflask keeps my water really cold. It's saved me especially when I start to feel dizzy from the heat, I just drink my water and I'm set. I keep my hydroflask with me the entire day and not once does my water feel warm. It's really worth the money, since it keeps the water cold all day long while I'm out working.

This keeps hot things hot and cold things cold longer than any similar products I have tried. There's still ice at the end of a long summer day! It fits neatly in the car cupholder and contains 24 ounces of fluid.

I literally am obsessed with my Hydroflask it keeps my drinks cold ALL day, there's ZERO sweat from the bottle, it has an awesome straw unit for the cap, it has interchangeable caps that go on the bottles and they are super easy to clean with awesome choices of colors.

I use this water bottle everyday, sometimes I sleep with it. It keeps my drink cold like it's supposed to so I can't complain!! It's the perfect size for me and is super durable. Can't even say how many times i've banged this water bottle up against something and it hasn't dented!

