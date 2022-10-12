October Prime Day 2022: Save 30% on the Grande Cosmetics Lash Serum With 25,200+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want long eyelashes, there are a lot of options: lash extensions, eyelash tints, false lashes, eyelash curlers, and mascara. If you've exhausted all of those scenarios, but you haven't given up your hope for voluminous lashes, you need to check out the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum. The TikTok-famous product has such a loyal following, and if you've always been curious, now is the perfect time to shop. You can get a 30% discount at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
This lash serum has 25,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's easy to use. Apply it once a day just like you'd put on eyeliner, getting close to the lash line, and keep up with it consistently to step up your lash game. With regular use, this product gives you the appearance of longer, thicker lashes, according to the brand.
Blink and you'll miss this 30% discount on the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum. Shop this deal while you can.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, Promotes Appearance of Longer, Thicker Eyelashes
Apply this on your skin just like you'd apply eyeliner. You want to get the product on the skin closest to the lash root (not the actual lashes). Let the serum dry for about 1-2 minutes. Keep up with using this consistently to increase the likelihood of results.
Still not sure about shopping? Check out these rave reviews.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Reviews
A shopper shared, "A week after using every night, my lashes got so long. It's so easy to do my make up in the morning now. I have lashes I can work with now. As before I needed to add so much mascara to get the lashes that I like. Now it takes no time for my make up. Love this product!!!!"
Another admitted, "I'm not usually one for reviewing a product, but yall this one works. I've never really had eyelashes in my life. A coworker recommended this to me so I figured with virtually no lashes I had nothing to lose. Ordered it and within a month and a half in my fiance and family members noticed a difference in my lashes. 3 months later and they are the longest I've ever had in my life."
Someone recalled, "Was skeptical but thought I'd try a couple of lash enhancing formulas. This one actually WORKS!! Doesn't take that long to start seeing results-- maybe a week, and it continues to work after that. I have very sensitive allergy eyes and haven't had a problem with that either. BRAVO. My husband even noticed."
An Amazon shopper wrote, "I saw a woman who had amazing natural lashes and I complimented her, and she told me about Grande Lash MD. Like a commercial, it was so funny. I never expected that, but she was a nurse, so I trusted her. She was right!! At first, nothing, but after about 3 1/2 weeks, there was a significant thickness and major length. HONESTLY!"
"They're much thicker and seem darker, but probably because they are so thick! I LOVE when a product works. I'll be using this for a very long time," someone reviewed.
Another shopper said, "I've been using this product religiously for 1 month and I can definitely see results already! I barely had any eyelashes once I stopped getting eyelash extensions and now I can see my eyelashes are definitely starting to fill in. I think the price is a bit much for such a small tube, but the product works… so I guess I'll be a repeating customer."
If you're looking for more Amazon beauty discounts, check out these Olaplex discounts.