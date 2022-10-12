Drybar Flash Deal: Save 30% On Tools and Styling Products at the Amazon October Prime Day 2022 Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It would be so nice to get a blowout at the hair salon every day. Unfortunately, many of us don't have the time or the budget for that, but, thankfully there are Drybar products we can use at home. Of course, it's not exactly the same as heading to Drybar, but the brand has some products I've been obsessively using for years. The dry shampoo increases the life of my hairstyle for days and it smells amazing. The Hot Toddy heat protectant spray is a must-have before curling or straightening my hair. And, of course, I need to have my hairspray. If you love Drybar products, head on over to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale to get a 30% discount. And, yes, hair tools are included too.
Replace your old curling iron or flat iron with one from Drybar. We all want a salon-level hairstyle at home, right? If you haven't used Drybar products yet, this is the best time to try them out. Shop these 30% off deals while you still can.
Drybar Discounts
Drybar Money Maker Flexible Hold Hairspray
Hairspray is essential to lock your style in place. This one provides a flexible hold for touchable, soft, movable hair that you can brush through and shake out with ease. This hairspray is never stiff or sticky. Plus, it has a beautiful refreshing smell.
A fan of the product raved, "Really makes my curls last without feeling crunchy or brittle. Even two days after washing/styling my curtain bangs still have some lift to them. Also smells amazing! My boyfriend always tells me I smell good when I use it."
Drybar The Sheriff Medium Hold Hairspray
If a flexible hold isn't gonna cut it, go for this medium-hold hairspray from Drybar. If your hair has trouble holding its curls or waves, this will do the trick, especially in the summer heat.
A shopper explained, "I have tried other hair sprays. They either cake on too much and make my hair stiff and sticky or don't hold enough. This spray is perfect!! I have a good hold without my hair looking like I dumped hairspray on it. The smell is very nice."
Drybar Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist
If you're styling your hair a lot, a reliable heat protectant is essential. Treat before you heat! Spritz this lightweight spray on dry hair to protect your tresses from curling and straightening irons. This spray protects from irons up to 450°F/232°C, according to the brand.
A fan of this product said, "Probably the only high-end hair care product I will purchase forever and ever. I have hair that is on the finer side and a lot of heat protectants can weigh my hair down, this one doesn't do that. I style my bangs on a daily basis and this product is great for that."
Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo
Washing, drying, and styling your hair can be quite the task, especially if you have long hair. If you want to skip some washes, you need a reliable dry shampoo. This one is great to absorb oil, leaving your hair feeling clean and refreshed with an extra dose of volume. This formula is super-absorbent and it's available in multiple sizes and a few different scents.
This dry shampoo has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Drybar The 3-Day Bender Rotating Curling Iron
This rotating curling iron is great to create curls and waves. It takes half the time to style your hair when compared to a traditional iron, per the brand. This iron only takes 60 seconds to heat up and it's great to deliver a wide variety of styles.
A shopper said, "I've had this iron for 4 years and love it to this day. I trust it to smooth and create pretty waves on my long curly hair without damaging it. I love using the barrel to smooth out frizz, and I like to use the twisting method to get beachy waves."
Drybar The Tress Press Straightening Iron
A multi-tasking product is always a great purchase. Use this to get super sleek, straight hair or you can add some waves or curls to your locks. This iron has Titanium Technology, which seals the hair cuticle for less frizz and lots of shine while you do your hair, per the brand.
A shopper reviewed, "Easy to use and leaves hair feeling soft and silky and gives hair a very straight healthy shiny appearance!"
Drybar The Lemon Bar Paddle Brush
Use this paddle brush to detangle your hair, smooth your strands, and create a super shiny blowout.
One customer reviewed, "Hands down the best brush! Doesn't tangle in my thick hair , nice and heavy duty brush. Glides nicely & worth the money for sure."
Drybar Double Pint Large Round Ceramic Brush
This vented barrel brush allows for maximum heat and air flow to lock in volume and curl for long-lasting hair styles, according to the brand. Use this for loose curls/waves, adding volume to the roots, and even for straightening your hair.
A fan of the brush wrote, "So great, runs through hair smoothly and has a nice size grip. Idk why I waited so long to replace my old large round brush. Yes the price is a little steep but SO worth it."
