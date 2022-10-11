2022 People's Choice Awards

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See Her Precious Pic With Tom Pelphrey

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco shared sweet selfies of her baby bump for the first time. See the pictures below.

Kaley Cuoco's baby bump pictures are out of this universe.

The Big Bang Theory alum showed off her baby bump on social media for the first time while announcing she is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey.

In a polaroid photo taken at home, Kaley is wearing casual sweatpants and a bra top with a visible baby bump, while Tom hugs her from behind with his hand on her hips.

Other celebratory photos show the couple splitting a confetti cake and revealing their baby girl's sex with giant grins on their faces, Tom holding a tiny onesie that reads "I love my Daddy" and the pair sharing a kiss with matching "papa bear" and "mama bear" mugs in hand.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," The actress captioned her Oct. 11 Instagram post. "beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!"

Kaley also shared photos of her holding up pregnancy tests, and another image of the Ozark actor resting his hand on her baby bump as the two take a mirror selfie.

Tom shared the images too, captioning his post, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."

The couple's pregnancy announcement comes after they fell in love at first sight at the Ozark premiere in April. They made their relationship official on Instagram in May, where Tom dedicated a reading to Kaley about having someone "who will thank you are worth saving."

Kaley reciprocated the gesture in July with a sweet birthday post to Tom.

"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!" Kaley wrote. "To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born. I love you!! @tommypelphrey."

