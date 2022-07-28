Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey "Saved Me in All the Ways"

Tom Pelphrey's 40th year is starting with a (big) bang in the form of a sweet birthday tribute from Kaley Cuoco.
"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!" the actress, 36, wrote on Instagram July 28 alongside a snapshot of the actor smiling. "To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born. I love you!! @tommypelphrey."
Cuoco and Pelphrey made their romance Instagram official in May and walked their first red carpet as a couple later that month. The Big Bang Theory alum was previously in a relationship with equestrian Karl Cook. However, they announced their breakup in September 2021 after three years of marriage, noting that while they have a "deep love and respect for one another," they realized that their paths were taking them in "opposite directions." They filed for divorce later that month and finalized it in June 2022.
Prior to her relationship with Cook, Cuoco was married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting (they announced their split in 2015 after almost two years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2016).
During an interview with Glamour for an April 2022 cover story, Cuoco noted the past year hadn't been easy.
"I've been very open [on social media] that I've struggled this last year," she said. "And because I am so capable and strong, I wanted people to see, it's not all magic and it's not all easy. I struggle with what I want, what I think I'm supposed to have. Being fearful, being scared of what the future holds. It's the pressure of family, of kids, of: Can I have all these things? Do I want those things? It's funny how you can have one part of your life feel so f--king good and the other feels like a mess. I'm learning as I go. But I think it's also knowing that life is really short and you've got to make the move if you're unhappy. You have to move forward."
The TV star told the magazine she's "married to my career" and that she hoped to find more balance.
"I want to have a relationship that I give my time to and that the person feels [like they're] really part of my life," she shared. "I get so distracted with work, and I want to have that in the future. I know now what I wasn't doing [in previous relationships]. I want to change that. I really know where I've f--ked up, and I don't want to do that again."
And while she told Glamour she "will never get married again," she said she wasn't ruling out love altogether.
"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she continued. "But I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there."
And it looks like she's found that love with Pelphrey. In fact, the Outer Range star has let his feelings for Cuoco be known, calling her his "favorite person" in one Instagram post and celebrating her second Emmy nomination in a row for her role in The Flight Attendant.
"CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!!" he wrote July 12. "Such beautiful, brave work. Beyond grateful to share this with you today…"