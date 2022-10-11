October Prime Day 2022 Deal: Get This Sports Bra With 22,400+ 5-Star Reviews For $15

If you're not sure about purchasing this sports bra yet, just check out some of the rave, 5-star Amazon reviews.

Running Girl Sports Bra Reviews

An Amazon shopper declared, "Holy freaking moly! I have tried 50+ bras and none of them give this kind of support. I usually have to wear underwire sports bras and they are so uncomfortable. I was looking for that same kind of support but no underwire and this one totally surprised me! I will be buying one in every color!"

Another explained, "I came on here looking for an alternative to the expensive sports bras with Fabletics. This one certainly rivals theirs and is half the price. I'm canceling my subscription & ordering a bunch of these. This sports bra was very comfortable and held my girls up and secure during my jog. This is a big deal since I'm a D cup."

A happy customer said, "This bra is amazing, I train every single day and this is such a cute yet practical sports bra. I had a few girls ask me if it was Lululemon or Gymshark. The quality is great, super thick material, and it really holds everything in a very flattering way. I will be purchasing all the colors!!!"

"I am so happy to finally find a sports bra that's just as nice and comfortable as the Lululemon sports bras for 1/3 the cost. I have one Lululemon sports bra and thought I was going to have to spend a fortune to get more in other colors. Now that I found these Running Girl sports bras, I won't have to. I'll now be able to have similar sports bras in different colors because I won't be spending 3x more than I have to on them," an Amazon shopper reviewed.

Someone else declared, "THIS is the one I have been searching for!"

"I'm a size 34DDD about 140lbs and finding bras that fit my waist is a struggle! This bra is sooo comfy and supportive! Planning on purchasing a couple more," another fan shared.

"This bra is great for thin women with large breasts. I have 34DD and I am 140lbs and 5'8 inches tall," a shopper revealed.

An Amazon customer gushed, "Most comfortable bra I've ever owned. I have Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis. I'm also a 36DD on a 5 foot 1 inch frame. Wearing a regular bra or sports bra was a nightmare of pain where it touched my ribs and shoulder blades. I wasn't looking for high support, just something I could wear casually, perhaps do yoga in, that would be comfortable and minimizing,. And this does both. I even fell asleep in it, and slept all night. My favorite touch are the straps. It makes wearing a tank top possible again without worrying about mega bra straps showing."

While you're shopping at Amazon, check out this cooling body pillow while it's on sale.