Naomi Watts Reveals How She Stopped Caring What Other People Think

Watch : Naomi Watts Opens Up About Trying to Be the Perfect Mom

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

Naomi Watts wants to talk about sexual health, baby. About all the good things and the bad things that may be—including menopause.

"We all know about puberty, because it's taught in school," the 54-year-old explained to E! News on the dearth of information about a period (or, rather, lack of periods) that roughly half the population will experience. "You can empathize when a 12- or 13-, up to 18-year-old, is behaving badly because we know what it is. It's raging hormones. But we've got the same thing, only plummeting hormones, and there's no empathy because there's been no education."