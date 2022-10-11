See Every Magical Look From Dancing With the Stars Disney+ Night

Dancing With the Stars had their Disney+-themed night on Oct. 10 and it was one for the books! See looks from Selma Blair, Charli D’ Amelio, Jessie James Decker and more.

Perfect scores in the looks department across the board.
 
Dancing With the Stars kicked off (or should we say quickstepped) their way onto our TV screens for Disney+ night on Oct. 10—and the looks were ones for the books. From The Simpsons to Hamilton, the 13 remaining couples brought their A-game when it came to stepping out in their Disney+-inspired characters.
 
For some of the night's stars, their look and routine proved to be a full circle moment in more ways than one. Joseph Baena and his partner Daniella Karagach channeled the Disney classic, Hercules. As for the personal connection? Well, Joseph's dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, landed in his first leading role for the 1970 comedic film, Hercules in New York.
 
Another look that we're sure everyone will be buzzing about for weeks to come? Charli D' Amelio and Mark Ballas wowed the crowd with their transformations as Marge and Homer Simpson from The Simpsons. (Although we're sure Homer may not be able to perform a jazz routine quite the same).

To see every magical look from the show's Disney+ night, waltz your way on down:

ABC/Christopher Willard
Joseph Baena, Daniella Karagach

Joseph and his partner hit the dance floor, with the two channeling the Disney classic, Hercules. The 25-year-old had somewhat of a full circle moment the first leading role for his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was in the 1970 comedy, Hercules in New York.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Sam Champion, Cheryl Burke

Sam and Cheryl put on the greatest show no doubt, as the two performed their Paso Doble to a song from The Greatest Showman.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Jordin Sparks, Brandon Armstrong

Jordin and Brandon's Coco-inspired looks were certainly ones to remember. The pair performed their jazz routine to the tune of the movie's song, "Remember Me."

ABC/Christopher Willard
Wayne Brady, Witney Carson

Wait for it: Wayne and Whitney wowed the crowd dressed up as stars from the hit musical, Hamilton. (A filmed version of the Broadway production is available to stream on Disney+).

ABC/Christopher Willard
Daniel Durant, Britt Stewart

The two proved that were very much all in this together when they hit the dance floor dressed up as characters from High School Musical.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Shangela, Gleb Savchenko

This pair definitely brought us down to the Bayou when they performed their Charleston routine while channeling looks inspired by The Princess and the Frog.

Heidi D’ Amelio, Artem Chigvintsev

Nostalgia anyone? Heidi and Artem had us in our feels when they hit the floor to perform as characters inspired by Mary Poppins.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Gabby Windey, Val Chmerkovskiy

Gabby and Val were out of this universe when they stepped in front of the judges dressed head to toe looks inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Jessie James Decker, Alan Bersten

Just in time for spooky season, Jessie and Alan reminded us that Hocus Pocus 2 is the movie to beat.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Trevor Donovan, Emma Slater

Life is highway and since their looks were inspired by the Disney film, Cars, we'd say that Trevor and Emma are moving along on the fast track.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Vinny Guadagnino, Koko Iwasaki

Vinny and Koko performed their must-see Samba routine to "Il Gatto E La Volpe" from Disney's Luca.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Selma Blair, Sasha Farber

Selma and Sasha proved to be a force to be reckoned with—the pair performed their quickstep as characters inspired by The Muppet Show.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Charli D’ Amelio, Mark Ballas

Charli and her partner, Mark, played no games when it came to channeling their Simpsons characters, Marge and Homer Simpson. The two even performed their jazz routine to the show's theme song.

