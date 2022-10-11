Amazon October Prime Day 2022: I'm a Shopping Editor, Here's What I'm Buying

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 was a highlight for all of us shopping enthusiasts. Now, Amazon has given us another chance for major discounts, the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. Shoppers have been looking forward to this two-day sale for months, especially me. I'm an E! Shopping Editor and I've been meticulously planning out my purchases for a while. There are some tried and true beauty products that I can't wait to restock at a discounted rate. I want to buy clothes that I already have in additional colors. And, of course, there are some home gadgets that I cannot wait to try.

If you're looking for some shopping recommendations, I have you covered. Here are the items I'm buying on Amazon Prime Day.