RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Kathy Hilton Today Amid Lisa Rinna Feud

Watch : Kyle Richards Talks Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna Fallout on RHOBH

For Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion was just as scary as a horror movie.

In fact, the Halloween Ends star exclusively told E! News that it was her absolute "least favorite reunion" ever, mainly because of her half-sister, Kathy Hilton's, feud with co-star Lisa Rinna.

As teased in the reunion trailer, things do not go smoothly for the pair while confronting their ongoing drama—which includes Lisa accusing Kathy of insulting cast members during a "meltdown" on the group's Aspen trip—resulting in hurt feelings for all, especially Kyle.

So where do the siblings stand today?

"Things are not great right now," Kyle shared before adding that she has "high hopes" they will be able to make things right.

"We're a family and we'll always come back together," she continued. "I know that's why I was so emotional at the reunion. For me, I don't think people realize how much it affects my family and the relationships, and I have been holding that in for so long, and that's why I felt so emotional."