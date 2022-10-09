Moms of Nick Cannon's Kids Celebrate the Father of 10 on His 42nd Birthday

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon is feeling the love.

On the Wild N' Out star's 42 birthday, two of the moms of his children celebrated the father of 10 with sweet social media tributes.

"Wake that ass up y'all and go wish Nick Cannon a happy birthday," Abby De La Rosa shared on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 8, along with a video of Cannon playing with his children. "We are so beyond grateful for you and all that you do! Cheers to another fun-filled year!"

Cannon shares twin sons Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with De La Rosa, and they are expecting a third.

Bre Tiesi—who welcomed son Legendary with Cannon on June 28—also gave a shoutout to the birthday boy and thanked him for being "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

"I know you hate your birthday, BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. We love you. Cheers to a lifetime of love and memories I got you for life."