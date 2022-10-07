See Oprah Stop Grey's Anatomy's Sarah Drew to Ask About Her Dress

When Oprah Winfrey saw Sarah Drew's latest look, she knew it was just what the doctor ordered.
The Grey's Anatomy actress shared a relatable moment between her and the media icon—one that any style devotee can wholeheartedly understand. In the short video clip, posted on TikTok and Instagram on Oct. 5, Sarah recorded Oprah asking her about the little black dress she was wearing and wanting to know exactly where Oprah could get one for herself.
"You know what, I'm gonna post it on my Instagram," Sarah told Oprah, as she turned around so the television host could look for the label tucked inside the back. "You can see it there."
But within seconds, Oprah found what she was looking for, replying to the ABC star, "Oh, Pinko. Thank you."
As for the design in question? Sarah wore an asymmetrical black minidress that featured sequins embellishments and a dainty side slit. She tied her look together with drop earrings, sandal heels and a black clutch.
And while Oprah may have been invested in the actress' LBD, she looked just as stunning, wearing a bright yellow long-sleeve dress with a matching belt that cinched her waist.
Sarah's friends and followers couldn't help but gush over the sweet exchange, with The Young and the Restless actress Kelly Kruger commenting, "Ummmmmmmmm this is the best thing ever. All I want is to hug."
Soap opera actor Darin Brooks replied, "Sooo cool!!!," while How I Met Your Mother's Erin Cahill quipped, "I just peed myself!!!"
Although Sarah didn't expect Oprah to ask her about her look, she is used to being asked questions about the long-running drama series, Grey's Anatomy.
The 42-year-old, who played Dr. April Kepner from season six to season 14 and then returned in seasons 17 and 18, recently told E! News she's open to doing a spinoff with Jesse Williams (aka Dr. Jackson Avery, whom April dates).
"I get tweets from people every day about a darker, grittier, sexier Japril spinoff," the actress said in August. "I'm down, I'm in for it, but it's not up to me. You gotta go to the powers that be, man."
Whether or not a spinoff comes to fruition, Sarah said she would return to Grey's Anatomy in a heartbeat.
"I don't know what's happening in the story, but I, of course, would always love to go back," she shared. "I love my family there. I had a blast the last two years going back, popping back in and saying 'Hello.'"