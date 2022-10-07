Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Royally Fun Date Night in Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle had a special date night at a Jack Johnson concert in Santa Barbara. See the royals pose for pics after the show below.

By Tamantha Gunn Oct 07, 2022 1:15 PMTags
ConcertsCouplesRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Stylish Date Night in NYC

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle know how to rock out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently had a date night out, attending a Jack Johnson concert Oct. 5 at the Santa Barbara Bowl. In a photo posted by drummer Adam Topol, the couple posed alongside band members backstage.

Additional photos obtained by TMZ show the pair enjoying the show with a few friends in a special section of the outdoor venue, dancing and singing along to Jack's hits.

The concert proved to be some much-needed fun for Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, after their family's devastating loss. 

Their night out comes a little more than two weeks after the royals returned home to California after being in the United Kingdom for several days following the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth II.

When the royal family was notified of her Majesty's declining health, Meghan and Harry were already in Europe to attend the WellChild Awards in London. However, the Duke rushed to Scotland to try to make it to his grandmother's side before she passed away in the Balmoral Estate at the age of 96.

photos
All The Fairytale Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rare Red Carpet Appearance

During the days of mourning following the Queen's death, Harry and his wife displayed a united front with his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, marking the first time in two years that the four have been photographed together. 

On Sept. 10, the couples greeted mourners outside Windsor Castle, which is where the Queen resided for most of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Trending Stories

1

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30

2

All the Bombshells from Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview

3

Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status After Trevor Noah Outing

While speaking to the crowd, Harry shared how things have felt on the royal grounds since his grandmother's death.

"It's a lonely place up there now without her," he said to mourners Sept. 10, as seen in a video captured by The Sun. "Every room she was in, we felt her presence throughout."

Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30

2

All the Bombshells from Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview

3

Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status After Trevor Noah Outing

4

Cheryl Burke Says She & Matthew May Go to Trial Over Custody of Dog

5

Prince Harry, Elton John and More Take Legal Action Against Tabloid