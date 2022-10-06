Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West's Alleged Texts Criticizing Her Fashion

Some of Kim Kardashian's style choices still earn a nay from Ye, but she appears to remain unfazed.
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, which was released on Hulu Oct. 6, a seemingly amused Kim reads to her entourage what she says are text messages from her ex Kanye West, who allegedly criticized one of her looks, saying, "No white glasses." She also quoted the Yeezy fashion designer as saying that an orange outfit she wore made him "so mad." He allegedly told her, "I would have went to jail before I went out in that."
"He can't help himself," Kim, who filed for divorce from the rap artist in 2021, says in a confessional. "We can laugh about things we like or don't like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we're always going to be family."
But Kim notes that those fashion critiques also work both ways. On The Kardashians, she says, "I'll text him back and be like, 'You know, you have been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you're ready to change your outfit, let me know, and then you can have advice on mine.'"
The episode aired one day after Khloe Kardashian urged Kanye in an Instagram comment to "STOP tearing" her sister down following fresh criticism from him over past parenting disputes.
For months, he has sporadically used social media to air his grievances with his ex over family disagreements and, for a while, over her relationship with Pete Davidson prior to their split this summer.
In July, Kanye liked an Instagram post that contained photos of himself and his family, including a pic of Kim in a catsuit made up of a green camo top and neon green leggings walking with their eldest daughter North West, 9, during Paris Fashion Week. The image contained the caption, "How's Kim getting out-dressed by a kid."
Kanye has long advised Kim on her style choices. In a famous scene from an episode of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in 2012, before they were married and had four children, Kanye brings over her stylist to help Kim clean out her closet and replace most of her clothing with designer apparel.
In 2015, she recalled the makeover on Live With Kelly and Michael, saying, "It really helped me fall in love with fashion." She said Kanye still "totally picks out my looks," adding, "I really do trust his opinion."