Constance Wu Calls Simu Liu's Joke About Her 2019 Tweets "a Betrayal"

Constance Wu is opening up about a tough period in her life.
On Oct. 5's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, Wu recalled the "betrayal" she felt from the Asian American community during a December 2019 event hosted by Simu Liu. At the Unforgettable Gala, which took place just months after her May tweets detailing her disappointment that Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for a sixth season by ABC and subsequent suicide attempt, Liu made a joke about her social media behavior after Wu was promised the actor would steer clear of the topic.
"They wanted me to come 'cause they wanted to celebrate the show and the kids on the show," Wu explained. "At that time, there was so much controversy around me that I was like, 'If I go, people are just gonna want to talk about the tweets, and like, I love my kids on the show so much. I want this to be a moment for them to celebrate.' I told them, 'I don't want anybody to make fun of it, 'cause I'm still in a very raw place about it. I'm not ready to be mocked for it.'"
Though Wu told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that gala organizers were not aware of her suicide attempt, they "promised" her that she wouldn't be a subject of ridicule.
"They sat me in the front row and had all these cameras on me and within ten minutes, the host of the show made a crack at me," she recalled. "I was sitting there, alone, trying not to cry in a public setting and the whole audience was like, 'Oh, s--t!' They had promised they wouldn't mock me, and they did it right off the bat. It almost felt like they were setting me up for it. And it truly felt like a betrayal from the Asian American community."
Though the contents of the joke are not public, Deadline reported at the time that Liu took a "playful jab" at Wu, which was met with "raised eyebrows and 'oooooohs' from the audience."
After the event, Wu said Liu privately apologized to her, and "it was a sincere apology." Reps for Liu did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment.
Later on Oct. 5, Wu posted on her Instagram Stories that she had mistakenly identified the gala. During the episode, she first said that the event was hosted by the Coalition of Asian Pacifics (CAPE), not Character Media, who actually led the gala.
"In an interview with 'Red Table Talk,' I recounted a gala in 2019 that I went to, but misidentified the hosting organization of that event," Wu said. "It was the Unforgettable Gala that was hosted by Character Media, not CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment). I apologize to @capeusa & regret the error."
During the interview, Wu also discussed her strained relationship with her mother, why she didn't come forward about being raped at 22 years old and the sexual harassment she faced on the Fresh Off the Boat set, all of which are also talked about in her memoir, Making A Scene.
Making A Scene is out now.