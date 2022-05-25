Exclusive

Jada Pinkett Smith and Mom Adrienne Reflect on Missing "Nurturing Touch" in Their Relationship

In a peek at this week's Red Table Talk episode, Adrienne Banfield Norris shared, “Very rarely will you see Jada and I even touch, hug.” And if they do, Jada Pinkett Smith said, "It's awkward."

Adrienne Banfield Norris is opening up about an element she didn't have in her relationship with her daughter Jada Pinkett Smith

"One of the things that was so missing in my relationship with my mother and with Jada was just touch," she said in a sneak peek at this week's episode of Red Table Talk shared exclusively with E! News. "Very rarely will you see Jada and I even touch, hug." 

And if they do, Jada said, "it's awkward." As Adrienne (also known as Gammy) explained, this just wasn't the way they showed love in their family.

"It's awkward because we didn't hug in our family," she continued. "We knew we were loved, but it just wasn't that kind of nurturing touch." 

Looking back to when Jada and Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith was a child, Adrienne recalled how the now 21-year-old loved to cuddle. And while Willow and Adrienne said they cuddled a lot, Jada said this was a change from how she had been raised. 

"But that was different from her," the actress said. "She never cuddled with me."

Now, Adrienne wishes she had incorporated this aspect of closeness with Jada. "It felt so good to be able to have that, and I never had it," she shared. "When I had it with you, then I missed it with Jada. I realized how much I miss with her."

The recollection between the mother-daughter duo was part of a discussion the co-hosts had with Kelly McDaniel, counselor and author of the book Mother Hunger: How Adult Daughters Can Understand and Heal From Lost Nurturance, Protection and Guidance.

The full Red Table Talk episode airs on Facebook Watch May 25 at 12:00 p.m. PST/3:00 p.m. EST.

