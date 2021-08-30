Elton John, David Furnish and Their Sons Twin in Versace for Rare Family Photo

Watch : Elton John Will Run Naked If Lady Gaga Doesn't Win an Oscar

There's something about the way they look tonight!

Elton John, husband David Furnish and their two sons Zachary, 10, and Elijah, 8, showed off matching Versace looks in a rare family photo. The "Your Song" singer rocked a teal blue robe monogrammed "Elton," and his Canadian filmmaker hubby sported a similar style in red with his own monogram.

Not to be outdone, Zachary and Elijah wore Versace robes too, theirs black and white with the brand's iconic gold motif.

"Grazie mille @donatella_versace," Elton thanked 66-year-old fashion designer Donatella Versace. "Thank-you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamourous. Ti amo." He geo-tagged his location in Nice, France, as well.

Elton's Instagram was a rare look into his home life with David and the kids. The globally influential artist delighted fans with the photo, as he's notoriously private about life at home.

"I love you all," Donatella commented. "You look FABULOUS!!!"