Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of How Daughter Stormi Is Bonding With Baby Brother

Stormi Webster and her baby brother are keeping up with each other.
On Oct. 4, Kylie Jenner shared a sweet glimpse into her life at home, including what her kids are up to upon her return from Paris Fashion Week. In photos posted to Instagram, the children welcomed their mother after her trip abroad by taping a colorful, hand-drawn sign on the garage that read "welcome home," along with sunflowers, a carved pumpkin and a toy waiting on the side.
The little ones were also seen forming a sibling and fashion connection by wearing the same style of brown sneakers with red laces and gray clothing. Kylie—who captioned her post "home"—also uploaded an image of herself wearing a black bikini while relaxing poolside with her baby boy, as well as Stormi petting a white horse and rocking a casual outfit with a beaded bracelet.
Kylie shares Stormi, 4, and her 8-month-old son with Travis Scott. The reality star has yet to disclose her baby boy's name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf Webster.
She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore."
"We just really didn't feel like it was him," Kylie continued. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."
The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave further insight into the dilemma on the Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians, on which she spoke about the pressure to put something down on the birth certificate.
While talking to mom Kris Jenner, the makeup mogul teased that she and Travis "think we know his official name," but won't unveil just yet "because god forbid we change it again."
"We really didn't have a name," Kylie told Kris. "I just thought it was gonna just come to us when we saw him. And it didn't."
Regardless of the stress behind naming her chid, the Life of Kylie alum said in April that she was feeling good after becoming a mother of two.
"It's not easy for anyone," Kylie told Extra. "I'm sure everyone goes through different struggles with it, but it's great—I'm in baby heaven."
