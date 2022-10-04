Hailey Bieber Joins Gigi Hadid in Defending Gabriella-Karefa Johnson After Kanye West Criticism

Gigi Hadid is not the only model defending Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson from Kanye West's criticism. Read on for what Hailey Bieber had to say amidst the drama.

Now this is model behavior.

Hailey Bieber threw her support for Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she was mocked by Kanye West for criticizing his highly controversial Yeezy Season 9 runway show. Hailey shared several words of support for the fashion writer amid the drama, writing on her Instagram Stories Oct. 4, "My respect for you runs deep my friend!"

"To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor," the Rhode founder continued. "the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."

Hailey's post comes after Gigi Hadid called out Kanye for taking aim at Gabriella, who previously described the rapper's new line as "deeply offensive, violent and dangerous." When Kanye posted photos of Gabriella in a seeming attempt to ridicule her personal style, Gigi wrote in the comments section, "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect."

She added, "As if the ‘honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You're a bully and a joke."

On her own Instagram Stories, Gigi also called the style editor "one of the most important voices in our industry." While she didn't mention Kanye by name in her post, she did write that Gabriella, who was recently honored on Business of Fashion's list of 500 people shaping the global fashion industry, "could school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows."

 

At his latest runway show, which took place Oct. 3 during Paris Fashion Week, Kanye told attendees that his new line was the beginning of a "new frontier."

"This is an unmanageable situation," he said. "This is God's dream, a dream that can't happen without the help of God."

