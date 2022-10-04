Hailey Bieber Joins Gigi Hadid in Defending Gabriella-Karefa Johnson After Kanye West Criticism

Watch : Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE"

Now this is model behavior.

Hailey Bieber threw her support for Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she was mocked by Kanye West for criticizing his highly controversial Yeezy Season 9 runway show. Hailey shared several words of support for the fashion writer amid the drama, writing on her Instagram Stories Oct. 4, "My respect for you runs deep my friend!"

"To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor," the Rhode founder continued. "the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."

Hailey's post comes after Gigi Hadid called out Kanye for taking aim at Gabriella, who previously described the rapper's new line as "deeply offensive, violent and dangerous." When Kanye posted photos of Gabriella in a seeming attempt to ridicule her personal style, Gigi wrote in the comments section, "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect."

She added, "As if the ‘honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You're a bully and a joke."