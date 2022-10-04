Is Denise Richards Returning to RHOBH? See the Photo Fans Are Buzzing Over

This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion has fans excited for the future.
Two years since ending her two-season stint on RHOBH, Denise Richards prompted speculation about a potential return to the Bravo series after sharing a selfie with former co-star Sutton Stracke on Oct. 3.
Out for a girls' lunch together, both commemorated the outing by sharing their selfies on Instagram, with Sutton captioning hers, "Love a good catch up #housewives will be housewives. Thanks for the lunch in Malibu."
Denise shared similar words in her post's caption, writing, "Had a fun lunch with you beautiful Ms. Sutton girl. Glad we caught up. Although I think we could have chatted through their dinner shift."
The actress even hinted at another potential RHOBH reunion, stating in her post, "Let's do that slumber party with @garcelle. That will be fun." And Garcelle Beauvais is down for the hangout, as she commented, "I'm in."
While the photo neither confirmed nor denied Denise's return to the Bravo series, several RHOBH ladies shared their excitement over the mini-reunion in the comments section.
"Beauties," Kathy Hilton wrote on Sutton's post, while Crystal Kung Minkoff commented with two heart emojis, one for each lady. Fans also flooded the comments with wishes of seeing Denise make her Bravo comeback.
The 51-year-old recently revealed whether she'd be down to return to reality TV, even with star Lisa Rinna still in the show's cast. The former co-stars had a major falling out on RHOBH season 10 over rumors Denise hooked up with co-star Brandi Glanville, which she denied.
"I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her," she told SiriusXM host Jeff Lewis on Sept. 1. "I never said I wouldn't go back because of her."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)