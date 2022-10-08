Spooky Season Is Here: Get in the Spirit With These 15 New TV Shows and Movies

Watch : Hocus Pocus 2 Cast Reveal Easter Eggs

It's just a bunch of hocus pocus—and we can't get enough.

Spooky season is officially here and Hollywood is running amok with TV treats to delight fans throughout October. There's nothing quite like putting on a cozy sweater, lighting some candles—just not the black flame one, of course—and turning on a scary show or movie to get us in the mood for Halloween. And there's no shortage of new offerings to choose from, including the long-awaited glorious return of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, the premiere of The Midnight Club and the epic conclusion to the Halloween saga with Halloween Ends.

Then we've got another iconic horror villain who is staging a murderous comeback, while vampires are trending yet again, with not one, not two, not three, but four fang-filled shows—including the latest adaptations of Interview With the Vampire and Let the Right One In—that will have you stocking up on garlic.