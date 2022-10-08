Spooky Season Is Here: Get in the Spirit With These 15 New TV Shows and Movies

Hocus Pocus 2, The Midnight Club, Interview With a Vampire and these 12 other TV shows and movies are sure to get you in the Halloween spirit this spooky season.

It's just a bunch of hocus pocus—and we can't get enough. 

Spooky season is officially here and Hollywood is running amok with TV treats to delight fans throughout October. There's nothing quite like putting on a cozy sweater, lighting some candles—just not the black flame one, of course—and turning on a scary show or movie to get us in the mood for Halloween. And there's no shortage of new offerings to choose from, including the long-awaited glorious return of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, the premiere of The Midnight Club and the epic conclusion to the Halloween saga with Halloween Ends. 

Then we've got another iconic horror villain who is staging a murderous comeback, while vampires are trending yet again, with not one, not two, not three, but four fang-filled shows—including the latest adaptations of Interview With the Vampire and Let the Right One In—that will have you stocking up on garlic. 

So turn off the lights, grab your favorite candy and get ready to make a dent in your couch because we've assembled the best line-up of new TV shows and movies to binge-watch ASAP:

Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Hocus Pocus 2

The witches are back and running amok, amok, amok! Almost 20 years after the original enchanted audiences and became a spooky season classic, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are once again putting a spell on us as the Sanderson sisters. While it introduces a new generation of spellcasters and updated music numbers, the movie is filled with Halloween treats (read: nostalgic Easter eggs) for longtime fans. Where to Watch: Disney+

Netflix
The Midnight Club

Brace yourselves for another scary story from Mike Flanagan, the mastermind behind The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. In this teen horror mash-up, eight terminally ill members of the titular group secretly meet up to tell terrifying tales at a hospice with its own mysterious history. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

AMC
Interview With a Vampire

A gory, stylish and seductive reinvention of Anne Rice's classic novel? Sign us up! Game of Thrones' Jacob Anderson takes over Brad Pitt's role as Louis de Point du Lac in the 1994 film, while Sam Reid takes on Lestat de Lioncourt, the charismatic vampire played by Tom Cruise. And, like Kirsten Dunst before her, Bailey Bass totally sinks her teeth into Claudia, the child bloodsucker. Where to Watch: AMC+

Netflix
Luckiest Girl Alive

Mila Kunis stars in the highly anticipated adaptation of Jessica Knoll's 2015 bestselling novel, which is an irresistible potion of a modern day mystery and true crime-tinged blast from the past. No need to supply a bag of pretzels at your viewing party because this movie promises to have more than enough twists to satisfy. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BawALhH8Kmw
Vampire Academy

Fifteen years after the first book in Richelle Mead's beloved series was released, Peacock has finally brought the tale of two girls—one a royal vampire and the other her half-vamp protector—to the small screen. Set in a the high-stakes environment of a royal court, this teen drama from The Vampire Diaries' co-creator Julie Plec introduces a new mythology and supernatural hierarchy to the genre. (Where to Watch: Peacock)

Peacock
A Friend of the Family

The White Lotus standout Jake Lacy takes a turn for the very creepy in this true crime thriller. Lacy plays Robert "B" Berchtold in this retelling of the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan (Hendrix Yancey, Mckenna Grace) was kidnapped multiple times by Berchtold over a period of a few years in the '70s. (Where to Watch: Peacock)

NETFLIX
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Fresh off his Emmy win for his work on Mare of Easttown, American Horror Story standout Evan Peters delivers arguably his creepiest performance yet as the notorious serial killer in Ryan Murphy's latest series for the streaming service. And, should you be interested in more Dahmer content, Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, delivers the true-crime doc treatment of his horrific murders. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

Netflix
The School for Good and Evil

Two friends find their bond put to the test when they're whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains, where Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne serves as faculty members. Hi, we would like to enroll immediately, please and thank you. (Where to Watch: Netflix)

Hulu
Hellraiser

Pinhead is the latest horror villain to be resurrected from the dead in this reboot. In director David Bruckner's reimagining of Clive Barker's novel, The Hellbound HeartSense8's Jamie Clayton is the big bad, playing the new Hell Priestess, to which we say: Hell yes. (Where to Watch: Hulu)

USA Network
Chucky

Pop culture's most terrifying doll is back in action for the drama's second season, which welcomes The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson as Glen and Glenda, the twins of Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) and Linda Valentine (Jennifer Tilly). We predict this family reunion will be no-good, very-bad for the residents of Hackensack. (Where to Watch: airs Wednesdays on Syfy and streaming on Peacock)

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS
Ghosts

Hey, it doesn't always have to be jump-scares and nightmares during this time of year and the second season of CBS' hit sitcom is here to deliver even more ghoulish laughs courtesy of a haunted house. (Where to Watch: airs Thursdays at 8:30 pm on CBS and streaming on Paramount+)

Disney +
Werewolf by Night

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally letting its freak flag fly a bit and we are so here for it. In its latest dip into the horror genre, this "Special Presentation" is a black and white throwback delight that is adapted from a lesser-known comic and being directed by famed composer Michael Giacchino. (Where to Watch: Disney+)

Travel
Ghost Hunters

OG members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango are back, along with Shari DeBenedetti, for the supernatural series' landmark 15th season, which features new spirits and the same scares that gripped viewers for years. (Where to Watch: Travel Channel and Discovery+)

Showtime
Let the Right One In

First, there was the 2008 Swedish film, then  an American adaptation starring Chloe Moretz. Now, John Ajvide Lindqvist's intimate novel of the same name is getting the TV treatment. Developed by Penny Dreadful's Andrew Hinderaker, the series centers on the relationship between Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), who is forever stuck at age 12. But the status quo they've established over her decade as a tween is threatened when Eleanor befriends a bullied loner. (Where to Watch: Premieres Sunday, Oct. 9 on Showtime)

Peacock
Halloween Ends

More than four decades after they first faced off in 1978's Halloween, Michael Myers and OG final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) are headed back to Haddonfield, Illinois for one last showdown. So turn off the lights and prepare for the final fright as the iconic slasher series comes to an end. (Where to Watch: In theaters and streaming Oct. 15 on Peacock)

