Post Malone Reveals One “Heartbreaking” Part About Being Dad to His Baby Girl

Watch : Post Malone Reveals "Heartbreaking" Part of Being a Dad

Life as a rockstar dad.

After welcoming his first child this summer, Post Malone opened up about his first few months fatherhood, confessing some challenges that come with trying to balance his career on the road and being there for his baby girl.

"It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now," Malone told GQ in an interview published Sept. 30. "I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

Luckily, the 27-year-old is said his daughter is already becoming a fan of his music.

"She hasn't cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we'll wait and find out," the musician said. "I got to let her decide. I tried to play her some stuff, but I can't really tell what she's into right now."