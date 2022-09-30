Exclusive

Zac Efron Shares The Movie Scene He Will Remember "For the Rest of My Life"

Zac Efron's new movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever granted him a memory for life. Learn which scene Zac exclusively credited as one he will never forget.

By Alex Ross, Kelly Gilmore Sep 30, 2022 9:12 PMTags
MoviesInterviewsZac EfronExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Zac Efron Dishes on New Film The Greatest Beer Run Ever

This scene is deep in the trenches—and deep in Zac Efron's brain.

In the actor's '70s-set new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, he plays young man John "Chickie" Donohue who journeys to Vietnam to bring soldiers fighting on the frontline a beer as a show of support amid the Vietnam War. And as the 34-year-old exclusively told E! News, one scene in particular from the movie, which is based on a true story, "is ingrained in me in a way that none of the other ones are."

As for which scene Zac is referring to in the film? It's one where Chickie, quite literally, winds up in the trenches alongside soldiers.

"I'll remember being in that trench for the rest of my life," The Greatest Showman actor told E! News. "It's weird, like visually I can spell it out by the minute, and we were there for like three days straight."

He added, "The trench slowly filled up with water and we could see mosquitoes just roaming off the surface and then would sink back down. It was mesmerizing."

photos
Ranking All of Zac Efron's Movies

Mesmerizing indeed, but maybe not the most ideal place to actually make a movie. After all, Peter Farrelly, who wrote and directed the film, exclusively told E! News "it was not smooth sailing” when it came to filming.

"We were in the jungles of Thailand," he said. "It was 100 degrees, 100% humidity. It was muddy, rainy, you know, buggy, snake-y, so it was harder than any movie I've ever made."

But Peter noted that it was all worth it as the conditions painted a realistic picture on-screen.

"I think it comes across like when those guys are in the in battle there, you could feel that they're exhausted, they're tired," the Green Book director said. "They really are muddy, and I think it makes it more real."

Apple TV+

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Asks For Kindness After Hailey Bieber’s Interview

2

Eliza Fletcher's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Author Jordan Peterson Reacts to Olivia Wilde's "Villain" Comments

And the film even has the real Chickie's stamp of approval. Peter added that the most gratifying part of finishing the movie was simply, "That Chickie Donohue loves it."

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is streaming now on AppleTV+.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Asks For Kindness After Hailey Bieber’s Interview

2

Eliza Fletcher's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Author Jordan Peterson Reacts to Olivia Wilde's "Villain" Comments

4

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His 3rd With Brittany Bell

5

We're Levitating Over Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah's Night Out