The Aca-Awesome Way Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow Celebrated Pitch Perfect's 10th Anniversary

The Barden Bellas are celebrating a major milestone.
It's been a decade since the Pitch Perfect sang its way into our hearts, and now the stars of the 2012 film, including Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow, are looking back on their time working on the a cappella comedy.
"It's the 10 year anniversary of PITCH PERFECT today!" Rebel, who played Fat Amy in the movie trilogy, wrote in a Sept. 29 post. "10 years!! Wow!! Love to everyone involved with these films - the highest grossing musical comedy films of ALL TIME!!!"
Alongside a behind-the-scenes clip with Adam Devine, Rebel added, "We love our fans and are so grateful to you! I'll be playing the soundtracks whilst I'm at the gym today, remembering all those fun times!!"
Rebel also noted all the fun she had while working with her pals.
"We made music with our mouths, we made lifelong friendships, we hopefully made you laugh!" Rebel concluded. "Fat Amy was a dream role and will always have a special place in my heart."
The Hustle actress isn't the only one who got nostalgic about the film's anniversary.
On her Instagram Stories, Brittany reposted a photo from Pitch Perfect and called upon fans to commemorate the milestone with a much needed rewatch.
"Wow. I love this picture of me!" she wrote. "I can't believe it's been 10 years. I didn't see that coming."
She continued, "Celebrate with us and watch Pitch Perfect this weekend."
And although Adam did not share a post celebrating the film's anniversary, he did share a post welcoming his character, Bumper, back onto the screen in a sequel TV series.
Based on the saga, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is set to premiere on Peacock Nov. 23, which will star Adam.
In addition to Adam, stars Sarah Hyland, Lera Above and Jameela Jamil will also be joining the Pitch Perfect universe.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)