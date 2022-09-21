Jameela Jamil Was Inspired By This Iconic Pop Star For Her She-Hulk Role

Watch : She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Based Titania on Toxic Beauty Influencers

Jameela Jamil's dream She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cameo is also one of her character's biggest inspirations.

The Good Place actress is partially responsible for Megan Thee Stallion's iconic (yet brief) cameo on the Disney+ show's Sept. 1 episode, having recommended the rapper for the role to head writer Jessica Gao. But Jameela's ultimate Marvel cameo is another music superstar who helped her prepare for her role as Titania, the archnemesis of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany).

"Britney [Spears] was a huge way for me to get into character because she's just got such brilliant, feisty music," she said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I trained listening to Britney the whole time, and I would listen to Britney when I was getting ready and listen to songs like 'Toxic' or 'Gimme More.'"

To Jameela, the pop star's music represents "confidence and such sass and such glamour and sex," all of which she needed to build Titania's character, joking that she herself doesn't "have any of those things."