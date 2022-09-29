Kim Kardashian and North West Are the Ultimate Fashion Duo in Twinning Looks

Kim Kardashian and North West are taking over Paris Fashion Week with one stylish look at a time.
After the SKKN by Kim founder debuted her nostalgic-inducing Dolce and Gabbana collaboration during Milan Fashion Week, she and her daughter made their way to the luxury label's headquarters on Sept. 26 in chic all-black looks.
True to Kim's description of North, whom she called "a full goth girl" last September on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 9-year-old stepped out in a sharp blazer, collared shirt and mini sunglasses.
In contrast, Kim chose to have a total '90s glam moment, wearing a corset mini dress layered over a mesh bodysuit. She paired her curve-hugging ensemble with a billowing coat that featured dramatic puffed sleeves. The beauty mogul's effortless updo screamed '90s supermodel with its teased strands and loose wavy bangs that framed her face. Plus, her monochromatic makeup was also a nod to the time period.
Considering Kim's collaboration with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana features pieces she pulled from their '90s and early aughts collections, it's clear she's in a nostalgic mood.
"The last few days have felt like a dream," she wrote in part on a Sept. 25 Instagram, "the most magical experience."
"I always loved the beautiful, quintessential 90s & 2000's looks, feminine, bold, they always made me feel so confident & glamorous," she continued. "What started as a conversation with Domenico & Stefano over dinner, lead to a months long adventure, with the goal to create the #CiaoKim collection, a curated selection of looks from the D & G archives."
For Kim, being able to oversee many aspects of the line held a special place in her heart.
As she put it, "Never could I have imagined as a young girl watching Linda Evangelista & Monica Bellucci on the D & G runways that I would be creative directing a collection & show...I will never forget this moment & this experience."
Of course, Kim celebrated her career milestone with her family cheering her on, including her eldest three children—North, Saint West, 6, and Chicago West, 4—plus her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian.
"The most incredible show in Milan today!!" Kris wrote on Instagram. "@kimkardashian @dolcegabbana, perfection as always! So proud of you @kimkardashian!!!"