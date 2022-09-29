Kim Kardashian and North West Are the Ultimate Fashion Duo in Twinning Looks

Watch : See Kim Kardashian Struggle to Walk in Tight Dress

Kim Kardashian and North West are taking over Paris Fashion Week with one stylish look at a time.

After the SKKN by Kim founder debuted her nostalgic-inducing Dolce and Gabbana collaboration during Milan Fashion Week, she and her daughter made their way to the luxury label's headquarters on Sept. 26 in chic all-black looks.

True to Kim's description of North, whom she called "a full goth girl" last September on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 9-year-old stepped out in a sharp blazer, collared shirt and mini sunglasses.

In contrast, Kim chose to have a total '90s glam moment, wearing a corset mini dress layered over a mesh bodysuit. She paired her curve-hugging ensemble with a billowing coat that featured dramatic puffed sleeves. The beauty mogul's effortless updo screamed '90s supermodel with its teased strands and loose wavy bangs that framed her face. Plus, her monochromatic makeup was also a nod to the time period.