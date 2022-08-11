These American Horror Story Stars Are Returning For Season 11

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Guess who's back?

Season 11 of American Horror Story has set its cast and is shaping up to be a must-see. AHS alums Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone and Isaac Powell set to return to the series for the new season. Sandra Bernhard, Joe Mantello and Charlie Carver, who've all appeared in other Ryan Murphy productions, round out the cast.

As usual, details about the upcoming season are few and far between, but the cast was photographed filming in New York's West Village this week. Eyewitnesses spotted Lourd, Powell, Bernhard and Carver dressed in ensembles from the '70s and '80s, with the sets matching their aesthetic.

But given that this is AHS, something sinister—and likely murderous—is certainly afoot.

AHS fan accounts suspect this upcoming season will touch on the Son of Sam's reign of terror in the late '70s. The serial killer, whose real name was David Berkowitz, murdered six people, wounded seven others and sent letters taunting police from 1976 until his capture in 1977.