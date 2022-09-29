See Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn's Steamy Romance in NSFW Stars at Noon Trailer

Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley's new movie promises to go beyond your wildest dreams.
In the newly released trailer for the upcoming thriller Stars at Noon, an American journalist (Qualley) and a mysterious Englishman (Alwyn) enjoy an exhilarating, hot and heavy romance after they cross paths in Nicaragua. According to the synopsis of the film—which is an adaptation of Denis Johnson's 1986 novel—things quickly take a turn, however, when Qualley's character "soon realizes that he may be in even greater danger than she is."
It's worth noting that Qualley and Alwyn weren't exactly starting from a blank space prior to filming—since Alwyn's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and Qualley's fiancé Jack Antonoff, are longtime close friends and musical collaborators.
Earlier this year, Alwyn opened up about the rollercoaster of his character's journey.
"My character is a mysterious English businessman who's pretty enigmatic and we don't know a whole lot about him or why he's in Nicaragua," he told Deadline in May. "He falls into the path of Margaret's character or vice versa."
"And they're both sort of playing a game and sort of pretending to be someone they're not amidst this backdrop of political unrest and turmoil and complete mistrust," he added. "An environment of complete mistrust."
As for why the all the mistrust? Well, viewers will have to wait and see—but Alwyn does promise a ton of romantic build up along the way.
"Amidst that, these two strangers, who themselves don't give a lot away really about what they are at heart, fall for each other and have some strange kind of connection, but then they fall into trouble," he continued. "Well, he particularly falls into trouble and they have to escape to the border together. Or they have to escape to the border, maybe together. That's the narrative of it, but I think as much as anything, reading it, it was about those moments of tenderness between two people that managed to break through in an environment and world of mistrust and games and falsity."
Ready for the Stars at Noon? So are we. But you'll have to hold tight for a just a little longer until the film debuts in theaters on Oct. 14 and exclusively on Hulu Oct. 28.