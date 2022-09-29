See Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn's Steamy Romance in NSFW Stars at Noon Trailer

Watch : Margaret Qualley Is Totally Okay With Cockroaches?!

Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley's new movie promises to go beyond your wildest dreams.

In the newly released trailer for the upcoming thriller Stars at Noon, an American journalist (Qualley) and a mysterious Englishman (Alwyn) enjoy an exhilarating, hot and heavy romance after they cross paths in Nicaragua. According to the synopsis of the film—which is an adaptation of Denis Johnson's 1986 novel—things quickly take a turn, however, when Qualley's character "soon realizes that he may be in even greater danger than she is."



It's worth noting that Qualley and Alwyn weren't exactly starting from a blank space prior to filming—since Alwyn's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and Qualley's fiancé Jack Antonoff, are longtime close friends and musical collaborators.



Earlier this year, Alwyn opened up about the rollercoaster of his character's journey.

"My character is a mysterious English businessman who's pretty enigmatic and we don't know a whole lot about him or why he's in Nicaragua," he told Deadline in May. "He falls into the path of Margaret's character or vice versa."