Why The Try Guys Are Taking A Brief Hiatus After Ned Fulmer’s Exit

The Try Guys are trying to take a breather.
After the popular YouTubers announced Ned Fulmer would no longer be working with the content creators amid his cheating scandal, the remaining members of the group—comprised of Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang—have announced they would be taking a short hiatus from uploading new content to their TryPod podcast.
"The TryPod will be taking a week off, and returning next week on Oct 6," a Sept. 29 tweet shared from their official Twitter account read. "We wanted to take some time to formulate our thoughts before recording the episode. Thanks for being patient."
The update shared with fans comes just days after the YouTube stars—who launched their own company in 2018 after forming their group while working at BuzzFeed—announced that Ned would be exiting from the group. His departure came amid allegations he cheated on his wife with someone from the workplace.
"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," the statement, shared from their official Twitter account on Sept. 27, read. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."
Although no further details were given in their collective statement, Ned—who shares sons Wesley, 4, and 23-month-old Finley with wife Ariel Fulmer—addressed the allegations in a statement of his own.
"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," he wrote on Twitter on Sept. 27. "I'm sorry for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."
In her own statement, Ariel—who also hosts her own podcast with other partners of The Try Guys—thanked fans for the outpouring of support. "Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family," she wrote on Sept. 27. "And all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."