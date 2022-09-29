Kylie Jenner's All-White Look Will Give You Bridal Inspiration

Watch : Kylie Jenner's 25 BEST Beauty Looks

Here comes the beauty mogul.

On Sept. 28, Kylie Jenner served up a white hot look while attending the Acne Studio Womenswear spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old's Batgirl-meets-bridal ensemble included a body-hugging gown from the label's latest collection, featuring dramatic winged sleeves. To complete the futuristic fashionista vibes, she kept her signature black locks slicked back and accessorized with alien-esque sunglasses and spikey hoop earrings.

After posing for photos, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sat front row for the runway alongside one of her BFFs, Justine Skye.

Kylie—who welcomed her second child with Travis Scott back in February—isn't the only member of her famous family to make the fashion week rounds this month. Kourtney Kardashian hit up the Tommy Hilfiger show with her mom Kris Jenner and husband Travis Barker during New York Fashion Week, before debuting her new collaboration with Boohoo on Sept. 13.