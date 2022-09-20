Kylie Jenner Shows Off Major Underboob in Risqué Outfit

Kylie Jenner sizzled in a long-sleeve blouse that covered the top of her chest but left little to the imagination for the rest of the area. See her jaw-dropping ensemble for yourself.

Watch: Kylie Jenner Brushes Off Breast Milk Leaking Onto Shirt on TikTok

Kylie Jenner is showcasing her breast assets.

The Kardashians star is known for her boundary-pushing fashion and her latest look is additional proof. Taking to Instagram on Sept. 17, Kylie sizzled in a risqué outfit that showed major underboob.

The reality TV star turned heads in a pale pink long-sleeve blouse that covered the top of her chest but left little to the imagination for the rest of the area. She paired the Jade Cropper top with a chocolate brown low-rise maxi skirt.

As for Kylie's glam? The beauty mogul matched her makeup to her ensemble, rocking a pinkish-nude lipstick and a bronzy smoky eye. She also switched up her go-to hairstyle, opting for blunt bangs that framed her face.

Of course, this isn't the first time the 25-year-old has showed up and showed out in the style department. 

In August, Kylie tapped into the Barbiecore trend with a sexy hand-grabbing outfit in hot pink and she recently posed in a top made entirely of Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks for the September issue of CR Fashion Book.

Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics

But no matter how glamorous she may dress, Kylie recently shared the realities of being a mom. She and Travis Scott share Stormi Webster, 4, and a 7-month-old son, whose name they have yet to reveal.

"Oh, looks like I'm lactating," she said in the Sept. 13 TikTok video, pointing to a wet stain on her top. "I'm going to go maybe change my shirt now."

"This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said in a March Instagram Story. "I didn't want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people."

"But it hasn't been easy on me either," she added. "It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."

