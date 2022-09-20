Kylie Jenner Shows Off Major Underboob in Risqué Outfit

Kylie Jenner is showcasing her breast assets.
The Kardashians star is known for her boundary-pushing fashion and her latest look is additional proof. Taking to Instagram on Sept. 17, Kylie sizzled in a risqué outfit that showed major underboob.
The reality TV star turned heads in a pale pink long-sleeve blouse that covered the top of her chest but left little to the imagination for the rest of the area. She paired the Jade Cropper top with a chocolate brown low-rise maxi skirt.
As for Kylie's glam? The beauty mogul matched her makeup to her ensemble, rocking a pinkish-nude lipstick and a bronzy smoky eye. She also switched up her go-to hairstyle, opting for blunt bangs that framed her face.
Of course, this isn't the first time the 25-year-old has showed up and showed out in the style department.
In August, Kylie tapped into the Barbiecore trend with a sexy hand-grabbing outfit in hot pink and she recently posed in a top made entirely of Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks for the September issue of CR Fashion Book.
But no matter how glamorous she may dress, Kylie recently shared the realities of being a mom. She and Travis Scott share Stormi Webster, 4, and a 7-month-old son, whose name they have yet to reveal.
"Oh, looks like I'm lactating," she said in the Sept. 13 TikTok video, pointing to a wet stain on her top. "I'm going to go maybe change my shirt now."
"This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said in a March Instagram Story. "I didn't want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people."
"But it hasn't been easy on me either," she added. "It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."