RHOSLC's Jen Shah Breaks Down Over Legal Troubles in Explosive Preview

Watch : RHOSLC's Meredith Marks "SHOCKED" By Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is kicking off season three with a bang.

Housewives Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah are back on Bravo for another must-see season of reality TV. But before the show's Sept. 28 return, the network gave fans a sneak peek at the premiere episode's cold open. Brace yourselves Bravoholics, because the drama is about to get frigid.

The clip opens with a flashback to season one filming in 2019. Happy were the days when Meredith and Lisa had each other's backs, Heather and Whitney were total besties and Jen had no legal worries.

"I make millions," Jen brags in the preview. "You gotta do what you gotta do for money."

Three years later, and oh how times have changed.

As teased in the season three trailer, the new episodes will pick up with Jen in the heat of her federal fraud case. She plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering on July 11, a week before the case was set to go to trial.