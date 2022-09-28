Whitney Rose Spills on RHUGT Thailand Trip and Those Leah McSweeney "Elephant Dung" Rumors

Watch : RHOSLC's Whitney Rose Talks RIFT With Heather Gay

The Real Housewives are taking Thailand—but not without some drama, of course.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's Whitney Rose is coming clean about those smelly season three rumors. Back in August, The Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney found herself at the center of online chatter claiming she was banned from Thailand after throwing "elephant dung" while filming the Peacock series.

Now, Leah's RHUGT co-star is shooting down the rumors.

While Whitney exclusively told E! News it's "technically" possible a castmate came in contact with animal poop, she explained, "No, she did not pick up elephant poop and throw it. We were at an elephant sanctuary, and we were bathing with the elephants and there was some horsing around. So, a mud fight is naturally gonna happen, but no, she didn't pick up poop and throw it at someone. But yes, there were things thrown."

Leah previously responded to the allegations by replying to one fan on Instagram with, "This would've been iconic. I'm so sad it didn't happen [laughing emoji] sorry to disappoint!!!"