How Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s Kids Really Feel About Hocus Pocus

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Kids "LOVE" Hocus Pocus

Sarah Jessica Parker's twins not being into their mom's iconic Halloween movie? That's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus.

The actress was joined by her and Matthew Broderick's 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, for the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere on Sept. 27. In an exclusive chat with E! News, Sarah—who reprises her role as one of the Sanderson Sisters in the upcoming sequel—shared her daughters' true feelings about the OG Disney movie.

"My daughters love it," the Sex and the City alum said, before recalling how she found out about her kids' love of the cult classic. "I came across, honestly, a DVD of it that probably Disney sent me when it came out, so it was pretty weathered."

Sarah remembered telling her daughters that "this might be a movie that you might like," to which they replied, "Oh yeah, mama, we've seen it. We love that movie."