Brian Baumgartner Created a Cookbook Inspired by The Office’s Iconic Chili Episode

We interviewed Brian Baumgartner because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. One of the featured items is Brian's book. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Office fans will never forget Kevin's famous chili. Kevin's real-life counterpart Brian Baumgartner came through for the fandom, creating a cookbook inspired by the iconic moment. The actor told E!, "I have spent a lifetime preparing for this moment. To finally have a cookbook. And what better food to begin my journey than with the food that made me famous."
He explained, "The book offers a lot of behind-the-scenes stories from filming the chili scene in The Office, includes fun stories and facts about chili, and has 177 recipes many of which won World Championships at the World Championship Chili Cookoff!!"
Brian dished on the Seriously Good Chili Cookbook: 177 of the Best Recipes in the World along with his other kitchen must-haves in an exclusive E! interview.
Brian Baumgartner's Kitchen Must-Haves
Seriously Good Chili Cookbook: 177 of the Best Recipes in the World by Brian Baumgartner
"It is beautiful. It is informative. And it has a sense of humor. Trifecta baby!"
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
"A Le Creuset pot is great for chili (or anything and everything else!) Be sure to get a size big enough. It will be the last pot you ever cook with!"
This pot comes in additional colorways.
Breville Die-Cast 4-Slice Smart Toaster
"Game changer. This is a new addition to my kitchen and don't know how I ever lasted without it. Reliable. Fast. Flexible. And it has a little button on it that reads 'A Bit More.' To toast is a bit more?!?! How many times have you started a new cycle on a toaster and forgot and burned it. No more!"
This toaster has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
All-Clad Belgian Waffle Maker
"Sunday mornings when I am home, I make waffles. From scratch. So need a good waffle maker that is reliable. I have had several others break after a very little amount of time. This one is the newer version of the one I have had for a while and it has never has let me down!"
This waffle maker has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OXO Good Grips 9-Inch Tongs with Silicone Heads
"I have two of these. One for the kitchen and a longer one for the grill. If you are ever in doubt about what company you should purchase for kitchen utensils. OXO doesn't disappoint."
These tongs have 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OXO Good Grips Smooth Edge Can Opener
"This one is so easy. And effective. OXO, of course. Makes it easy to open beans, and anything else you might need."
This can opener has 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
New West KnifeWorks Classic Block & 7PC Knife Set Ironwood
"Made in the Tetons. Designed and crafted around Jackson Hole, WY. I have fallen in love with the folks who work there. Beautiful knives. And so strong. PLUS- they sharpen for free for the life of the knife. I just had mine done and I got sent back to me essentially brand new knives."
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan
"I don't always use non-stick pans, but for fast and easy- this pan gets the most daily use in our house."
Brian Baumgartner Kitchen Q&A
OXO Good Grips 4 Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Cups with Magnetic Snaps
E!: What's your most practical kitchen must-have?
BB: Measuring cups and spoons. OXO makes some that are magnetized so easily stacked together for space and organization.
These spoons have 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Secura Electric Wine Opener, Automatic
E! What's one kitchen gadget under $50 that you think everyone should have?
BB: An electric wine opener. It's easy to use.
Kuluner TP-01 Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
E!: Is there an inexpensive essential that you keep re-buying for your kitchen?
BB: I have a lot of meat thermometers. Like a lot. I tend to cook off of look and feel. But use a thermometer primarily for cooking Turkey during the holidays. I must forget I have one and keep rebuying.
This one has 24,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zulay Extra Large Professional Citrus Juice
E!: Is there an inexpensive kitchen dupe you love that you've seen for a much higher price elsewhere?
BB: Hand press juicers are way better and so much less expensive than their electric counterparts! This one is the best of the best and still a fraction of the cost of its ritzier cousin.
This one comes in two colorways.
If you're looking for more celeb-inspired kitchen finds, Lauren Conrad has used this essential every day for eight years.