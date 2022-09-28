Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Tote Bag for Just $99

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You know those never-ending days where you have a million things to do and you're just go, go, go? You need a durable bag that can keep up with your busy schedule with a capacity to hold everything you may need. The Kate Spade Harlow Tote has room is a great work bag with room for your laptop, a water bottle, and the rest of your must-haves. It's a high-quality bag that I have in many colors. If you're looking for a spacious bag, there's a 24-hour flash sale on this top-selling style. Usually, you can get this one for $400, but it's $99. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.
The Kate Spade Harlow Tote has all of the room you need for a long day. It's on sale in four colorways, black, white, color, and pastel blue. If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.
Kate Spade 75% Off Deal
Kate Spade Harlow Tote
This spacious bag has pockets and you can get it in black, white, pastel blue, and coral.
If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from happy Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Harlow Tote Reviews
A shopper shared, "I love this bag! Perfect size, not so huge yet big enough to fit all my stuff. This bag will be a classic for many years. Very happy with my purchase!"
Another explained, "I purchased this beautiful handbag at a ridiculously low price. The bag is beautiful, what I expected from Kate Spade, as I have several others and they are all beautiful.. I receive compliments each time I use them."
"Beautiful tote! Very well made. Holds everything I need. Not too big and not too small. Just right. Like that it has two compartments and a zipper on the inside, as well as a zipper on the outside Color pops," a shopper reviewed.
Someone else said, "Perfect size. I was looking for a larger bag for summer- to hold all the stuff I carry without it overflowing. I am on the short side, so I can't carry a huge bag. This one is just right- it fits everything and I can zip it closed. Love it and love the color. Leather is exactly what I wanted."
A Kate Spade shopper shared, "Gorgeous like that holds everything, lots of pockets. Very pleased with purchase."
A fan of the bag wrote, "Great size bag for traveling. Love that it has a zipper for extra safety. Strong leather that I know will withstand my travel needs."
If you're looking for more affordable finds, check out Kourtney Kardashian's clothing drop with prices starting at $6.