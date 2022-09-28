Hailey Bieber Breaks Down Timeline of Justin Bieber Relationship After His Reunion With Selena Gomez

Watch : Justin & Hailey Bieber Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

Never say never: Hailey Bieber is officially speaking out about an important chapter of her life.

The 25-year-old—who recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber—clarified the timeline of her relationship with the singer publicly for the first time, which has always been a topic for fans following their romance. (Prior to marrying Hailey in Sept 2018, the "Peaches" singer had an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez for almost eight years until the two split earlier that year).



"Okay, let's just put it this way," Hailey said during the Sept. 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "When him and I started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever at any point. I would never—it's not my character to mess with someone's relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I'm not interested in doing that, and I never was."



Although Hailey said she recognizes that "there are situations where you can still have a back and forth with someone," she said that wasn't the case by the time she and Justin had decided to embark on their new chapter.