Fact-Checking Ana de Armas in Blonde: What the Film Made Up About Marilyn Monroe's Life

If you believe Blonde, Marilyn Monroe never had a moment's happiness in her all-too-short life.

Not that you should believe Blonde, featuring a Golden Globe-, SAG Award- and Oscar-nominated performance by Ana de Armas as the tragic bombshell. It's based on a lengthy 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carole Oates, who described the work as "a radically distilled 'life' in the form of fiction."

Meaning, though it certainly draws from true, well-chronicled events, many of them caught on camera, Blonde is not a biopic.

"It's a dream film about Marilyn Monroe," writer-director Andrew Dominik explained in a Netflix interview. "It's about the image as much as the person. She's grappling with, and we're grappling with, the image of her life."

It's unlikely anyone is sitting down these days to watch or read about Monroe expecting a feel-good story. But Blonde is trauma on parade, the horrors of her life cranked up to 11 as the film plumbs the ways the consistently underrated actress was exploited, violated and abused while simultaneously becoming one of the most enduring stars in Hollywood history.