Whoopi Goldberg Sends Birthday Love to Barbara Walters 6 Years After Journalist's Last Public Appearance

Watch : Whoopi Goldberg Owes "View" Longevity to Barbara Walters

The View is honoring its creator Barbara Walters.

While the legendary journalist retired in 2014, fellow star Whoopi Goldberg couldn't help but give Walters a special on-air shoutout this week. "To the one and only Barbara Walters who had a birthday yesterday," Goldberg said on the Sept. 26 episode of The View. "We want to say 27 never looked so good."

Walters, who put together the original panel of women—Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, Joy Behar, and Meredith Vieira—in 1997, served as a host until her retirement. Throughout the years there have been numerous line-up changes, but Barbara remained a panelist on the show for all seventeen seasons.

Since stepping back from the iconic TV table, the reporter has stayed out of the spotlight. In fact, Walters' last public appearance was in 2016 at the New York premiere of Woody Allen's film Cafe Society.