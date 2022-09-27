Simu Liu Responds to Haters Of His Celebrity Jeopardy! Performance

Simu Liu doesn't have time for his Jeopardy! critics.
The Marvel actor issued a pointed response to viewers who gave him unsolicited advice after having advanced to the semifinals of the celebrity edition of the popular trivia show the day before.
"To all the people trying to 'give me tips' on Jeopardy," Liu wrote on Twitter on Sept. 26, "Please talk to me when you have four cameras pointed at you on a subzero soundstage with a live audience, two super-fast-buzzing competitors and money on the line for charity lmfao."
On the Sept. 25 kick-off episode, Liu, who is playing to support Stop AAPI Hate, defeated fellow contestants Ego Nwodim from Saturday Night Live, who was playing for God's Love We Deliver, and comedian Andy Richter, who was competing on behalf of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. During the competition, Richter racked up an impressive $21,100 compared to Liu's $11,600 and Nwodim's $10,000. However, in a come-from-behind win, the Shang-Chi star bet all of his winnings on the final question, which he got right, bringing his total to $23,200 and ensuring his victory—which not only shocked Liu's fellow stars but also himself, exclaiming "Oh my God" upon his win.
Liu will return to the Jeopardy! stage to face the winners of the next two quarterfinals on Oct. 16. His possible competition includes Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu and The Mindy Project's Ike Barinholtz.
This year's format of Celebrity Jeopardy! is a little different than in previous editions. Now, in a new hour-long episode, celebs must also try their hand at an all-new Triple Jeopardy round in addition to the typical Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy games. But all the stars still have the same opportunity to win a grand $1 million prize for the charity of their choice.
See Liu's competition when Celebrity Jeopardy! airs new episodes Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.