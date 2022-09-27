Simu Liu Responds to Haters Of His Celebrity Jeopardy! Performance

Watch : Simu Liu - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

Simu Liu doesn't have time for his Jeopardy! critics.

The Marvel actor issued a pointed response to viewers who gave him unsolicited advice after having advanced to the semifinals of the celebrity edition of the popular trivia show the day before.

"To all the people trying to 'give me tips' on Jeopardy," Liu wrote on Twitter on Sept. 26, "Please talk to me when you have four cameras pointed at you on a subzero soundstage with a live audience, two super-fast-buzzing competitors and money on the line for charity lmfao."

On the Sept. 25 kick-off episode, Liu, who is playing to support Stop AAPI Hate, defeated fellow contestants Ego Nwodim from Saturday Night Live, who was playing for God's Love We Deliver, and comedian Andy Richter, who was competing on behalf of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. During the competition, Richter racked up an impressive $21,100 compared to Liu's $11,600 and Nwodim's $10,000. However, in a come-from-behind win, the Shang-Chi star bet all of his winnings on the final question, which he got right, bringing his total to $23,200 and ensuring his victory—which not only shocked Liu's fellow stars but also himself, exclaiming "Oh my God" upon his win.