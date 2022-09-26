Why Sharon Osbourne Still Says Her Firing From The Talk Was “Unfair”

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Recalls "HORRENDOUS" 2021 Facelift

Sharon Osbourne still has plenty to say.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekends on Sept. 25, Osbourne addressed her firing from the CBS daytime chat show The Talk in March 2021, which came after her staunch defense of controversial comments made by Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle.

"I've worked in this industry for 50 years, actually, 55," Osbourne said. "I didn't want that to be the end of my career, and I thought it was unfair."

At the time, Osbourne stood up for her friend Morgan who, after Markle's headline-making primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey, argued that Markle could have been lying about her struggles with mental health, saying, "I wouldn't believe it if [Markle] read me the weather report."

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood deemed Morgan's comments "racist," which culminated in a heated on-air discussion. Osbourne ultimately left the show weeks later after an internal review.

"[Piers] is not racist. I'm not racist. But because he said something about somebody who is mixed race, is that the right word?" Osbourne questioned during her Fox & Friends appearance. "He's deemed racist and that's not fair."

The internal review also uncovered allegations made by former The Talk co-host Holly Robinson-Peete, who alleged Osbourne called her "too ghetto" for the chat show, and former co-host Leah Remini, who alleged Osbourne frequently use racially-charged language when referencing host Julie Chen Moonves.

Osbourne denied all allegations made against her, with her rep Howard Bragman saying in a statement to E! News, "The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host."