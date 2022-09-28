Watch Married at First Sight's Morgan and Binh Break Up Before Decision Day

Watch : Morgan & Binh Decide to DIVORCE Before Decision Day

Sometimes, the damage is done before Decision Day.

As five couples continue their newlywed journeys on Married at First Sight, one match appears to be giving up on making their marriage work.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 28 episode of Lifetime's series, Morgan and Binh meet up with expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz to share the hard truth about their relationship status. As it turns out, they are ready for a divorce before their 8-week journey comes to an end.

"The marriage is over and I do want the divorce," Morgan shared. "It wasn't meant to be. It wasn't meant to work out and it's unfortunate that we had to go through what we went through in order to find it out."

Binh added, "I want a divorce as well for different circumstances. Obviously, I still need to work on myself and figure out who I genuinely am. I'm not ready to be married."