Bre Tiesi Claps Back at Critics Amid Reflecting on “Hard Moment as a Mom”

Bre Tiesi, who recently gave birth to Nick Cannon’s eighth child, clapped back at critics who told her to hire a night nurse after she shared that she had been up for three days with the newborn.

By Tamantha Gunn Sep 26, 2022 3:00 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesNick CannonCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes BABY No. 9!

Bre Tiesi does not want anyone's advice when it comes to her family.

The model—who shares son Legendary, 2 months, with Nick Cannon—is standing by her parenting decisions after sharing a screenshot of her DMs with a fan who suggested that the Wild ‘N Out host hire her a night nurse.

On Sept. 19, Bre posted a video message on social media sharing that she hadn't slept "in like three days" because her son had been "screaming his little head off." A fan replied to her message, suggesting that she employ a night nurse to help her out with the newborn. When Bre asked the fan if they wanted to pay for it, the fan responded, "Tell Nick!!"

That's when things took a turn for the worse. Bre replied, "I don't need your unsolicited advice, thanks. U have some f--king nerve."

She then sent a message to anyone who had advice regarding her and her family. "KEEP MY PARENTING, MY KID AND MY BABY DADDY'S NAME OUT UR MOUTH," she shared on her Instagram Stories. "Nick is NOT my sugar daddy. Nick is MY F--KIN CHILDS FATHER THAT IS ALL. Watch your f--kin mouth when you speak on mine!"

photos
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Babymoon Photo Shoot

Bre's posts sparked backlash on social media by those who criticized her response to the fan as being harsh and also questioned why Nick wasn't present to help her out with their son.

Following the criticism, Bre—who is set to star in the upcoming 6th season of Selling Sunset—shared a message clarifying her reaction.

"No one was venting I took nothing ‘left,'" she wrote on her Instagram Stories Sept. 25. "I was talking about how I haven't slept bc baby is teething early and that a family member came to visit and spilled my milk all over the couch put my ember cup in the microwave which is electronic and that it was only 9am."

Instagram

She added, "All I was sharing was a hard moment as a mom being honest where after not sleeping and working it was just one more thing after the other. NOONE was talking about Nick this person decided to bring him up. She took it there just like everyone else does I hear it alllll day.. and all the thousands of other nasty comments and im f--kin over itttttt." 

Instagram

Nick is also dad to eight other children, including 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old son Golden and 20-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell; 15-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; and daughter, Onyx, 2 weeks, with LaNisha Cole.

In December 2021, the Masked Singer host revealed that his son Zen, who he shared with Alyssa Scottpassed away from brain cancer at 5 months old.

