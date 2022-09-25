Rihanna Confirmed as 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Watch : Rihanna Is the Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire in U.S.

Rihanna is headed to the Super Bowl.

Without saying a word, the 34-year-old has confirmed that she will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Sept. 25, Rihanna posted on her Instagram a photo of her hand holding a football.

The NFL tweeted the same photo, with the caption, "Let's GO - @rihanna @rocnation #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX." Rihanna's record label, Roc Nation, shared the same pic and a similar caption.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," group founder Jay-Z said in a statement provided by Roc Nation, the NFL and new Super Bowl sponsor Apple Music. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

NFL sources also confirmed Rihanna's participation to TMZ, which had previously quoted sources with knowledge of the situation as saying that there have been multiple discussions between the NFL and Roc Nation to have the singer headline the show. The 2023 Super Bowl is scheduled to be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12.