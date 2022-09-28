Abbott Elementary Sneak Peek: The Teachers Can’t Agree on How to Use Grant Money

Watch : Abbott Elementary's Chris Perfetti on Introducing Character's Sexuality

Paging season two, class is officially back in session.

In this exclusive clip from the Sept. 28 episode of Abbott Elementary, the staff might be ready for a fresh start but the struggle is already real as the school is still in need of an upgrade.

The sneak peek starts off with Gregory (Tyler James Williams) acknowledging the less-than-ideal temperature in the classroom saying, "Summer's supposed to be over. Are we sure this AC is on?"

Jacob (Chris Perfetti) hilariously responds with, "Oh it is on, but I think it's older than Mr. Johnson."

Also speaking of the beloved janitor, Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) chimes in adding, "Yeah and they both have emphysema."

We then see Gregory rip down a calendar that's clearly been on classroom's wall for ages, a significant amount of dust immediately comes falling down, causing the staff to start coughing.

The always optimistic and solution-oriented Janine (Quinta Brunson) points out, "And that is why we had that up there," suggesting, "Maybe we can use some of the grant money to fix that."

Sounds like a great idea until she's informed by kindergarten teacher Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) that, "We already decided that we were going to use that money for cleaning supplies."