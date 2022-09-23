Butter Boards Are TikTok's Latest Food Trend: Prepare to Melt Over This Dinner Party Staple

Watch : Kim's Next Man, Lizzo's TikTok Rules & Leo Advises Timothee

You butter believe there's a new food trend being churned out on TikTok.

If you take one look at the For You page on the video-sharing app, you'll notice that charcuterie boards are out and butter boards are officially in. The viral recipe blew up after it was posted by TikTok user @justine_snacks, whose real name is Justine Doiron, on Sept. 16, in which she broke down a step-by-step tutorial on how to make the appetizer.

"Have you heard of a butter board," she asked her followers in the Sept. 16 video, "I want to make them the next charcuterie board."

The food influencer then spread butter all over a wooden serving board and topped it with lemon zest, edible flowers, red onions and honey. Of course, her butter board wasn't complete without cutting thick slices of warm bread to dip it into.

"I just love the concept. It's by Josh McFadden," Justine said about the author's recipe from the cook book Six Seasons, "It's all about serving to a group of people...it just feels really communal."