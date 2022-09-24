Dead to Me Season 3 Teaser Proves Jen and Judy Are "F--king" Pissed

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Settle in with a glass of wine, because we have a lot to go over.

On Sept. 24, Netflix released a teaser for the third and final season of Dead to Me, hitting the streamer Nov. 17, and we're finally getting some answers after season two's cliffhanger finale.

Before we get to the events of season three, however, the teaser reminds us of the dramatic way season two ended—which is helpful because it's been over two years since the second season dropped.

Christina Applegate, who plays Jen Harding, is seen in the recap bluntly admitting to her actions, telling Detective Ana Perez (Diana Maria Riva), "There's something I have to confess. I killed Steve Wood."

Dead to Me delves into the intertwined lives of Jen and her friend Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) who, at the end of season two, were T-boned by Ben (James Marsden), the twin brother of Judy's ex-husband Steve.

The teaser shows Jen being rushed to the hospital after the crash with Judy by her side, a sign that they both survived—with plenty of sordid drama to still unfold.