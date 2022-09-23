Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Glimpse Into Daughter's 13th Birthday Celebration

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are officially parents to a teenager.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer stars' daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze, recently celebrated her 13th birthday with a relaxing spa day.
"My daughter told me she wanted a cocktails and caviar spa party for her 13 birthday… so we had to make that happen (well mocktails for the kids and cocktails for the moms)," Sarah wrote in a Sept. 22 Instagram post featuring a photo montage from the day. "Thank you to the incredible @organictogreen beauty spa for making my daughters dream party possible."
The actress, 45, credited the party idea to her friend, the late publicist Scout Masterson, who died on Sept. 11.
"This party was the brainchild of @scoutmasterson before we lost him a little over a week ago," she continued. "We knew you were there with us. And we love you."
The post showed Sarah and Charlotte wearing matching "13" tiaras, with the birthday girl also donning a sash to celebrate the milestone. And as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, who documented the day on her Instagram Stories, noted she couldn't believe she has a "(gulp) teenager."
The mother-daughter duo and their friends appeared to enjoy spa treatments—like hanging out in the sauna and getting facials—as well as tasty treats, including a spread of the requested caviar, fruit and a birthday cake featuring a photo of Charlotte as a 2-year-old. And from the plates, cups and candles all marked with "13" to the spa gift bags, it seemed like there wasn't a single detail missed. As Sarah wrote on Instagram Stories, the partygoers were "Living their best teenage life."
Charlotte and her friends' faces were covered in the pics. Sarah and Freddie—who also share son Rocky James Prinze, 10—don't often post photos of their children on social media but shield their faces when they do to protect their privacy.
However, Charlotte did make a rare public appearance with her mom at the screening for Sarah's new movie Do Revenge, which also features Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, last week.
Ahead of Charlotte's 13th birthday on Sept. 19, Sarah acknowledged to Today Parents that it's not an easy age.
"I know firsthand how hard it is to be a girl in middle school," she told the outlet on Sept. 16. "And I didn't have social media to contend with. I think it's about being a good listener, because no one wants advice from their parents."